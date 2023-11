Kuemper (undisclosed) made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo on Wednesday.

He got the win, but his image will be plastered all over the plays of the week after Zach Benson scored his first NHL snipe on a highlight-reel, through-the-legs shot. Kuemper last played Nov. 8 and has been out since then with an undisclosed injury. The Caps have been hot, winning five straight with Charlie Lindgren performing well, so Kuemper will likely be eased in slowly.