Kuemper allowed five goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Capitals opened the scoring early in the second period, but it was all Rangers after that. Kuemper dropped to 8-7-2 with the regulation loss and saw a personal three-game winning streak come to an end. He's splitting time in Washington's net with Charlie Lindgren, but both goalies have little margin for error with Washington averaging the second-fewest goals per game in the league.