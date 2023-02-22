Kuemper stopped 22 of 25 shots in the Capitals' 3-1 loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Kuemper kept the Capitals in the game, allowing just two goals going into the third period before allowing an insurance goal to Pius Suter. The first-year Capital has now dropped four straight starts, allowing at least three goals in all of those starts. Kuemper's next chance to bounce back could be Thursday versus Anaheim.