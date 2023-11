Kuemper (undisclosed) has been given a clean bill of health and is expected to get the start versus Columbus on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Kuemper is 3-3-2 with a 3.07 GAA and .892 save percentage. The 33-year-old has missed the last three games, and had to be helped off the ice at practice Thursday, but he practiced Friday and has been cleared to play. He will face the Blue Jackets, who are 27th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.71 goals per game.