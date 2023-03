Kuemper stopped 21 of 23 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

This was Kuemper's third win in eight outings since the All-Star break, though he let a couple of one-goal leads slip away in regulation. The 32-year-old netminder is now at 18-19-4 with a 2.76 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 42 outings. Kuemper should continue to see the bulk of the starts as long as the Capitals are in the hunt for a wild-card spot.