Kuemper made 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Saturday.

Kuemper had a great game, but was hung out to dry a lot by his teammates. The Caps have struggled to score this season -- they have only notched six goals in four games. And Kuemper is 1-2 with 11 goals allowed on 97 shots. This could be a long season for the netminder and his managers.