Kuemper will get the starting nod in Toronto on Sunday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper has had an up-and-down January, going 5-4-1 with a 2.70 GAA during that span. On the year, he's registered a .917 save percentage across 33 appearances. The 32-year-old has posted a .921 save percentage on the road but that's resulted in a lackluster 7-8-2 record. Sunday will be Kuemper's fifth straight start for the Capitals.