Kuemper will get the start at home against the Flyers on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper will look to bounce back after a tough outing against the same Flyers that buried four goals on 35 shots on him during a 5-3 loss on Wednesday. The 32-year-old has posted a 2.40 GAA and .926 save percentage behind a 4-1-2 record in his last seven starts since returning from injury.