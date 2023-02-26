Kuemper will get the road start Sunday against the Sabres, Roman Stubbs of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper had a strong outing in a crucial matinee against the Rangers on Saturday -- stopping 23 of 26 shots faced-- and will get the nod for another critical game for the Capitals as they try to claw their way back into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Fantasy managers should be advised that the 32-year-old -- who has allowed three or more goals in each of his last five starts -- carries some risk starting on back-to-back games, particularly against a potent Sabres offensive attack.