Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice during the morning skate, indicating he will get the home start against the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper will look to rebound after a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has had a rough go of things since the calendar rolled into 2023, with a 2.79 GAA and a .908 save percentage behind a 6-6-1 record in his last 13 starts and the Capitals will once again be without star winger Alex Ovechkin (personal) in a crucial home game.