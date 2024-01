Kuemper will get the home start Thursday against the Kraken, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper has tallied a 3.48 GAA and .895 save percentage behind a 5-5-0 record in his last 10 starts. The 33-year-old remains atop the depth chart, but Charlie Lindgren has played quite well this season so it remains to be seen if Kuemper can keep his grip on a heavy workload.