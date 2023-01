Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice during the morning skate, indicating he will get the home start Thursday against the Penguins, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper will need to bring his A-game after struggling in his last two starts (4.68 GAA, .841 save percentage) during the Capitals road trip. The 32-year-old can only hope that the return of Nicklas Backstrom (illness) and T.J. Oshie (personal) will spark the Capitals offense and help get him off the skid.