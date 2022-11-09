Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice, indicating he will get the start for Wednesday's home game against the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper will get his first taste of the Capitals-Penguins rivalry as he looks to bounce back from a tough 3-2 loss to the Coyotes suffered on Nov. 5. The Capitals continue to face significant injury woes at every position and Kuemper -- who sports a 1.81 GAA and .939 save percentage over his last five starts -- will need to be sharp once again if the Capitals are to prevail against their bitter division rival.