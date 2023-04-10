Kuemper will patrol the home crease Monday versus the Islanders, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Kuemper has gone winless in his past five outings, having allowed 19 goals on 167 shots during that span. He has a 21-26-6 record this season with a 2.84 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Kuemper has stopped 72 of 77 shots against the Islanders this campaign en route to a mark of 2-0-1.
