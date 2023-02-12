Kuemper made 27 saves in a 2-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday.

Kuemper handed the Bruins their fourth loss in five games. The only puck that got past him was on a bang-bang play in the second. Nick Foligno scored off a no-look pass by Connor Clifton from behind the net that was impossible to snag. Kuemper is now 16-14-4 with a 2.57 GAA and .916 save percentage and will need to continue this kind of dominating play to help the Capitals ensure a playoff berth. They are currently in a Wild Card spot with several teams breathing down their necks.