Kuemper stopped 38 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Los Angeles grabbed a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but Kuemper held fast down the stretch and gave the Caps a chance to rally, with John Carlson potting the winner inside the final minute of regulation. Kuemper has given up at least three goals in five straight starts, and on the season the veteran netminder is 10-9-2 with a shaky 3.24 GAA and .893 save percentage.