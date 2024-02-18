Kuemper stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Montreal.

The Canadiens tied the game 3-3 in the third period before Washington answered with an Aliaksei Protas goal later in the frame, giving Kuemper his first win since Jan. 16. The 33-year-old netminder had gone 0-2-1 with an .888 save percentage in four appearances prior to Saturday's start. Overall, Kuemper is 12-12-3 with an .894 save percentage and 3.16 GAA while splitting work with Charlie Lindgren this season. The Caps are back in action Tuesday at home versus the Devils.