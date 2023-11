Kuemper needed to be helped to the locker room after getting hit with a shot at practice Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper had just returned from an undisclosed injury to serve as the backup versus Vegas on Tuesday and now finds himself potentially injured again. As long as it's nothing serious, Kuemper could still be available when the Caps return to action against Columbus on Saturday. If he does miss more time, Charlie Lindgren figures to take on the starting role.