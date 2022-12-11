Kuemper (upper body) was put on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
Kuemper was on the ice for Washington's morning skate Sunday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports, but his move to the IR list indicates he isn't ready to return yet. Charlie Lindgren has been handling the goaltending duties for the Capitals during Kuemper's absence.
