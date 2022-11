Kuemper saved 28 of 29 shots in a 5-1 win versus the Lightning on Friday.

Kuemper had plenty of experience against Tampa Bay while serving with the Avalanche last season and facing the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final. This was his first game against the Lightning since besting them in that series and he again proved to be a nuance for Tampa Bay on Friday. Kuemper improved to 5-6-1 with a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage in 12 games this season. This victory ended his four-game losing streak.