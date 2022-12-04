Kuemper (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Flames.
Kuemper was hit in the head by a Flames player late in the second period, and that's enough to keep him out of the rest of the contest. He'll be evaluated further Sunday. Kuemper left the game in line for the loss after stopping 24 of 26 shots with the Capitals trailing 2-1. Charlie Lindgren took over in goal and would see the bulk of the playing time if Kuemper is sidelined beyond this game.
More News
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Expected to get nod Saturday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Takes overtime loss Thursday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Set to face Kraken•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Stays warm in Vancouver•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: In goal versus Canucks•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Douses Flames for second shutout•