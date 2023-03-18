Kuemper suffered an upper-body injury in practice Saturday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
While the severity of the injury is unknown, Kuemper's status for Sunday's game in Minnesota is in doubt. The 32-year-old netminder is 20-22-5 this season with a .910 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren would take over between the pipes if Kuemper is forced to miss time.
