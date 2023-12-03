Kuemper stopped 32 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper started consecutive games for the first time since a three-game stretch from Oct. 27-Nov. 2. He did alright but received no goal support until Tom Wilson tallied with 3:14 left in the third period. Kuemper's gone 2-2-0 with 12 goals allowed over his last four outings. The plainly average stretch has him down to 5-5-2 with a 3.04 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 12 starts this season. The Capitals' road trip ends Monday in Arizona, and Kuemper is likely to start if Charlie Lindgren has not recovered from the illness that kept him from suiting up Saturday.