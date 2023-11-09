Kuemper surrendered four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Kuemper let leads of 1-0 and 3-2 slip away in this contest before Sam Reinhart won it for the Panthers 15 seconds into overtime. This was the first time in four starts Kuemper had allowed four or more goals. The 33-year-old slipped to 3-3-2 with a 3.07 GAA and an .892 save percentage through eight starts this season. The Capitals are on the road for a back-to-back Friday and Saturday, visiting the Devils and then the Islanders. Expect Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren to split those starts.