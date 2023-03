Kuemper made 38 saves in an 8-3 win over the Sharks on Saturday.

The toothed teals took a 2-0 lead into the second period after Tomas Hertl notched a power-play goal on a rebound and Alexander Barabanov fired a quick shot from in front. But then Kuemper bricked things up while the Sharks collapsed and allowed five straight. He now has two straight wins and is 3-1-0 in his last four starts. Maybe Kuemper is starting to turn the corner on a middling season.