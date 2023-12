Kuemper stopped 32 of 34 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

It was a promising outing for Kuemper, who'd gone 1-3-0 with an .874 save percentage over his previous four starts. The 33-year-old Kuemper improved to 6-6-2 with an .892 save percentage and 3.13 GAA on the season. While Charlie Lindgren could continue to see more starting chances, Kuemper still appears to be the top option in Washington for the time being.