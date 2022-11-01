Kuemper stopped 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Kuemper turned in a good performance, but two of the Hurricanes' three shootout attempts got by him. The 32-year-old netminder is now 4-3-1 on the year, and he's gone three games without allowing more than two goals. For the season, he has a 2.39 GAA and .922 save percentage in eight starts. Charlie Lindgren will likely get the nod for the second half of a back-to-back as the Capitals host the Golden Knights on Tuesday.