Kuemper allowed four goals on 40 shots in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Kuemper has faced at least 40 shots in four of his nine contests in March. He has managed to save 149 of 161 over those four busy games, but the 32-year-old still got just one win out of those starts. Through 50 appearances in 2022-23, Kuemper has a 21-23-5 record, 2.74 GAA and .911 save percentage.