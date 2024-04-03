Kuemper turned aside all four shots he faced after replacing Charlie Lindgren early in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo struck three times in the first six minutes of the third to chase Lindgren from the game, forcing Kuemper into action. The 33-year-old netminder has made only two starts since the beginning of March and he got the hook himself in one of them, and his 3.32 GAA and .888 save percentage on the season are far from impressive. The Capitals are hanging onto the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference by their fingernails, but there's been no indication Kuemper will see a bigger workload down the stretch.