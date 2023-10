Per Ben Raby of The Hockey News. Kuemper may not play Friday as his wife gave birth to a boy Thursday night.

Kuemper was not at morning practice and the Capitals called up netminder Clay Stevenson just in case Kuemper is unable to play. Kuemper was 22-26-7 with a 2.87 GAA and .908 save percentage last season, a year after he backstopped the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup.