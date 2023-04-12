Kuemper stopped six of seven shots after replacing Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed) in the third period of Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Garnet Hathaway tapped a puck past him just 28 seconds after Kuemper has entered the game, which sums up how the Capitals' season has gone as they failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013-14. Kuemper's gone 5-7-2 since the beginning of March with a 2.95 GAA and .909 save percentage, but he'll likely be in net for Washington's final game Thursday against New Jersey.