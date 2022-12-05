Kuemper (upper body) is not expected to be in the lineup Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Kuemper is listed as day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game in Calgary with an upper-body injury. He didn't take part in the morning skate. Washington has brought up netminder Hunter Shepard from AHL Hershey.
