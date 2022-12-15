Kuemper (upper body) is not ready to back up Thursday, according to Samantha Pell of The Washington Post.

It was a good day for Kuemper, who faced shots before practice and stuck around to practice with the team for the first time since he was injured Dec. 3. Coach Peter Laviolette said that Kuemper was not ready to return to the bench at this time. The Capitals have won all five games in Kuemper's absence, with Charlie Lindgren between the pipes, and there could be an interesting battle once Kuemper is ready to return for the No. 1 job.