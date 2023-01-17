Kuemper allowed three goals on 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Kuemper got off to a rocky start, allowing three goals within the first 24 minutes. The Capitals' offense then pushed back, and Kuemper was steady enough to keep the Islanders at bay to aid the comeback win. He's gone 3-2-1 with 17 goals allowed over six appearances in January -- rather pedestrian numbers for one of the stronger goalies in the league. The 32-year-old is up to 13-11-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 29 contests overall. He'll likely yield the crease to Charlie Lindgren for Tuesday's home game versus the Wild before the Capitals embark on a road trip out west.