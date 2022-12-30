Kuemper made 41 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa on Thursday.

Neither he nor Cam Talbot seemed to want the win in the second period when five goals were scored and the Caps took a 3-2 lead. Alex DeBrincat then tied it up at 14:26 of the third and wired in the winner past an out-stretched Kuemper on a two-person breakaway in OT. Kuemper is 10-9-3 on the season with a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage. And 2-0-1 in three starts since his return from injury.