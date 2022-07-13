Kuemper agreed to terms on a five-year, $26.25 million contract with Washington on Wednesday.

After letting both Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek go, the Caps were in desperate need of a starting netminder and have found it in Stanley Cup champion Darcy Kuemper. The 32-year-old netminder went 37-12-4 with four shutouts and a .921 save percentage in 57 regular-season contests. Even having cemented himself as an NHL starter, Kuemper probably shouldn't be expected to play much more than 60 games next year, with Zach Fucale the most likely No. 2 option currently under contract for the Caps.