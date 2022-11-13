Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports, indicating he will start Sunday on the road against Tampa Bay.

Kuemper is coming off a 28-save performance in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. The victory snapped his four-game (0-3-1) losing streak. Kuemper has a 5-6-1 record this season with a 2.35 GAA and a .920 save percentage.