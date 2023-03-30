Kuemper stopped 28 of 29 shots through overtime in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Kuemper failed to finish off his strong performance, as he allowed goals on both of the Islanders' shootout attempts, thus wasting a valuable opportunity to make up more ground in the wild card race. The Capitals are 10 points back of the Islanders and five points behind the Penguins, who hold the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Washington's also four points back of the ninth-place Panthers, but Kuemper will likely see a heavy workload as long as Washington remains mathematically in contention.