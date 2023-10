Kuemper (personal) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, Jared Serre of Washington Hockey Now reports.

Kuemper was on paternity leave following the birth of his first child and was absent for Washington's 4-0 loss to the Penguins on Friday. With Clay Stevenson having been returned to the minors, the 33-year-old seems likely to make his season debut against the Flames but further clarification is expected prior to puck drop.