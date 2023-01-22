Kuemper gave up four goals on 18 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Capitals, sans Alex Ovechkin (lower body), didn't have near enough offense to keep up with the Golden Knights. Kuemper made it to the 12:04 mark of the second period, when Byron Froese's goal prompted head coach Peter Laviolette to bring Charlie Lindgren into the game. The loss will go on Kuemper's ledger, dropping him to 14-12-4 with a 2.55 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 31 starts. He'll have a couple of days to shake it off before potentially getting the start Tuesday in Denver, his first return to Ball Arena since he won the Stanley Cup last year with the Avalanche.