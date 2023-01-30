Kuemper allowed four goals on 20 shots in a 5-1 loss to Toronto on Sunday.

Kuemper allowed four goals in the second before he was replaced by Charlie Lindgren. The 32-year-old Kuemper has now lost three of his last four outings, allowing 13 goals on 101 shots in that span. He falls to 15-14-4 with a .915 save percentage on the season. Kuemper's next chance to start will come Tuesday in Columbus as he looks to go into the All-Star break on a high note.