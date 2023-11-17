Kuemper (undisclosed) was back at practice Friday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper was injured during practice Thursday and was helped off the ice. He has missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury, although he was healthy enough Tuesday to back up Charlie Lindgren. Kuemper is 3-3-2 with a 3.07 GAA and .892 save percentage, his worst peripherals since the 2016-17 season when he had a 3.13 GAA for the Wild in 18 games. Kuemper has never had a save percentage under .900 for an entire season in his NHL career.