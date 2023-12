Kuemper is slated to start in Wednesday's home game against the Islanders, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Kuemper has won his last two starts while saving 60 of 63 shots (.952 save percentage. Through 15 appearances this season, he's 7-6-2 with a 2.97 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Islanders have been dangerous recently, scoring 4.00 goals per game over their last seven contests.