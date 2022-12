Kuemper is slated to start on the road against Seattle on Thursday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper has an 8-9-1 record, 2.51 GAA and .917 save percentage in 18 games this season. He's won his last three starts while allowing just three goals. Seattle has the third-best offense with 3.82 goals per game, so Kuemper has a tough road ahead of him in his quest to extend his winning streak.