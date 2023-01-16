Kuemper is slated to start on the road against the Islanders on Monday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post.

Kuemper has struggled recently, dropping his last two games while allowing seven goals on 60 shots. He's 12-11-4 with a 2.54 GAA and .918 save percentage in 28 contests this season. The Islanders have lost four of their last five games, which has brought their record down to 23-18-3.