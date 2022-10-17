Kuemper was the first goaltender off the ice following Monday's morning skate, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post.

That suggests Kuemper will play Monday against Vancouver. He has a 1-1-0 record, 2.55 GAA, and .902 save percentage in two starts in 2022-23. The Canucks are a pretty solid team offensively, so Kuemper is in for a difficult game.