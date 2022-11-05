Kuemper is expected to guard the home cage Saturday against the Coyotes, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper has been a solid performer to this point in his inaugural season with the Capitals, posting a 1.51 GAA and .950 save percentage behind a 1-2-1 record in his last four starts. The Capitals are struggling to provide Kuemper with consistent goal support but the 32-year-old is a fundamentally sound netminder and is a worthwhile start in any format whenever he gets the nod.