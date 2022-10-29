Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports, indicating he will get the nod for Saturday's road game versus Nashville.

Kuemper permitted two goals on 27 shots in a 2-0 loss to Dallas on Thursday in his last outing. He has a 3-3-0 record this season with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Kuemper went 0-0-2 versus Nashville last season with a 4.23 GAA and an .870 save percentage.