Kuemper was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports, indicating he will get the nod for Saturday's road game versus Nashville.
Kuemper permitted two goals on 27 shots in a 2-0 loss to Dallas on Thursday in his last outing. He has a 3-3-0 record this season with a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage. Kuemper went 0-0-2 versus Nashville last season with a 4.23 GAA and an .870 save percentage.
More News
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Suffers loss to Stars•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: First off ice Thursday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Wins but allows three goals•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: First goalie off Saturday•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Faces load of rubber in loss•
-
Capitals' Darcy Kuemper: Gets road start•