Kuemper is slated to start on the road against Anaheim on Wednesday, according to Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett

Kuemper has struggled over his last six outings, posting a 4.08 GAA and an .870 save percentage. That's brought him down to a 17-19-4 record, 2.79 GAA and .909 save percentage in 41 contests this season. The Ducks have the 31st-ranked offense with 2.51 goals per game in 2022-23.