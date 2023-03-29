Kuemper is slated to be in goal against the Islanders at home Wednesday.

Kuemper has given up four goals in three of his last four contests, resulting in a 1-3-0 record and 3.32 GAA. With the Caps falling further and further behind in the race for a Wild Card spot, Kuemper could see some starts given to Charlie Lindgren down the stretch but will remain the preferred option in goal heading into the final games of the season.